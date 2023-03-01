SunBird Men’s Golf Club February Newsletter

Scott Moore

The second Men’s Club meeting for 2023 was held on Feb. 7. After the Call to Order by Scott Stohr, Patrick Leach provided an update on finances and Fred Garmeson shared the current Men’s Club membership numbers (153). Dave White kept us abreast on rules by explaining Rule 6.3(1), the associated penalty for hitting the incorrect ball. This evidently is a problem for some golfers. I personally have never run into this, though, as I just say, “Yup, that’s my ball.”

February and March are filled with many golf shootouts, qualifiers, and tournaments. One of the first ones will be the Couples Gross Shoot-Out on Friday, March 17. This event will have qualifiers on Feb. 23 and March 9. The Shoot-Out itself on March 17 is always fun to follow and watch for the nine holes that it runs through. All people in SunBird are welcome to come watch it and get involved by betting on it at hole 1 before the first ball is hit. If you have not done this before, call the Pro Shop for the start time and get there early and put a wager down on your favorite team and follow them throughout the event. If you don’t know any of the golfers, you can just walk along and watch or ask for advice on betting if you like to gamble.

The annual Greenskeeper Tournament will be Saturday, March 18, followed by the end-of-year Coed Step Aside Golf Tournament and Awards Ceremony on Friday, March 24. Get your swing grooved up for this end-of-year event, and don’t forget the after-golf luncheon on the patio. The lunch is included as part of all active Men’s Club members’ dues, regardless if you play in the Step Aside. There will be a separate lunch sign-up sheet posted outside the Pro Shop around the end of February. You will need to sign up for the lunch by March 15.

Jack Cooper continues to meet with the Springfield people regarding a Riggs Road Cup event for 2023. The dates would be April 19 at SunBird and April 26 at Springfield. There would be a qualifier round at SunBird on April 6 to select the 20 SunBird golfers for this tournament.

The turnout for the February Men’s Club meeting was lighter than the previous month’s, and that was too bad, as those present were allowed to vote on deciding what the Thursday starting tee times would be beginning March 9 through the remainder of the season (8:30 a.m., 9:06 a.m. (winner), or 9:36 a.m.). You never know what might be on the agenda for each month, so be sure to make each meeting. Besides, we don’t want to waste the donuts, and you don’t want to get dinged on Rule 6.3(1)!

Sandbaggers Roll Call: Well, no holes-in-one since Jack and Dean, so Don Hunt keeps collecting 0.001% annual interest on the hole-in-one money that helps Patrick and the finances.

Until next month, Fore!