Chalk Full of Fun in the Billiards Room

Sue Stephenson

An overlooked activity at SunBird is billiards. The Billiards Room is located on the ground floor adjacent to the HOA office. The room is very active. On Wednesday morning the ladies play from 9 to 11 a.m. The women’s group plays straight 8-Ball. Couples stop in for play throughout the day. Men play daily.

There are six tables. Cues, balls, chalk, and blackboards to keep track of scoring are provided. The beautifully decorated SunBird Billiards Room is open from 7 a.m. to the close of the Community Center at 9 p.m. The tables are well cared for, and the room cues are very nice. A wide variety of games can be played.

Drop-ins of all abilities are welcome. If you don’t know how to play but would like to give the game a try, drop in! YouTube has instructional videos for beginners to advanced. It’s an easy place to familiarize yourself with the vocabulary of table layout, cue, racking the balls, and pocketing balls, as well as the wide variety of games that can be played. Among the many books written about pool is a book titled Billiards for Dummies. The game does require a lot of practice and patience while learning how to play.

A player will not be able to find a more beautifully decorated and friendly billiards room anywhere.

Tournaments are rarely scheduled, but on the mantle above the fireplace are the trophies from past SunBird billiards tournaments.