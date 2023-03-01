SunBird Lions Golf Tournament a Great Success

On Feb. 4 the SunBird Lions Club held their annual golf tournament. The proceeds were designated toward the research and treatment of childhood cancer. Twenty-one foursomes enjoyed a sunny morning playing a round of golf in a four-person scramble. Unfortunately, none of the golfers were able to win the Hole-in-One prizes that were available on the par 3 holes, but a lucky few went home with some cash prizes.

We wish to thank the generous sponsors who supported this cause. The sponsor of the $10,000 Hole-In-One was Finance of America Reverse Mortgage. Other companies included A-1 Golf Carts, Aqua Tech Plumbing & Drain, Edward Jones Financial, Cactus Realty Group, Four Peaks Pest Control, K&R Refrigeration, Theda Portanova of Pro-Agent Realty, Randy Arias Positive Painting, Debbie Wiltse of State Farm Insurance, and Urban Growth Construction. Individuals who also supported this fundraiser were Ray Clark, Jack Schmidt, Dave White, Kent Turski, Carol Zittel, Jo Mottet, Marilyn Klooster, George and Janet Richardson, Gordon Olson, Fred Fraga, and Sally Klebba with the 13 women who care.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in children in America. Every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer, and the number of cases has risen by 20% over the past two decades. We believe these numbers can change through community awareness and helping to find a cure to save our children.