Arlene Block

SunBird Lions Club members selling tickets for the Patsy to Patsy show, which was held on Wednesday Dec. 29, were Lions LuVan Tran Van Don, Carol Zittel, Arlene Block, Ray Clark, and Fred Garmeson.

Tickets sales benefit the many programs that SunBird Lions Club runs to support the community. Thanks to all who made this show such a successful fundraiser. A great night of entertainment was had by all who attended.