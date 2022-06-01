SunBird Lions Club Installs New Officers

Arlene Block
The 27th Anniversary Installation and Awards Dinner was held at the SunBird Golf Resort Horizon Room on April 13. The guest speaker was PCC Larry Palmer.
The newly elected officers are as follows:
President: Lion PDG Ray Clark
Immediate Past President: Lion Gordon Olson
Vice President: Lion Chuck Heitbrink
Reporting Secretary: Lion Fred Garmeson
Recording Secretary: Lion Jan Engdahl
Treasurer: Lion Jana Haeffner
Lion Tamer: Lion Jo Mottet
Tail Twister: Lion Margaret Weisman
Two-Year Directors: Lions Carol Zittel and Lion Sonja Haeffner
One-Year Directors: Lion Marilyn Klooster and Lion Luvan Tran Van Don
Membership Committee: Irene Zeppelin and Lion Gordon Olson
LCIF Club Coordinator: Lion Fred Garmeson