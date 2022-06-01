SunBird Lions Club Installs New Officers

Arlene Block

The 27th Anniversary Installation and Awards Dinner was held at the SunBird Golf Resort Horizon Room on April 13. The guest speaker was PCC Larry Palmer.

The newly elected officers are as follows:

President: Lion PDG Ray Clark

Immediate Past President: Lion Gordon Olson

Vice President: Lion Chuck Heitbrink

Reporting Secretary: Lion Fred Garmeson

Recording Secretary: Lion Jan Engdahl

Treasurer: Lion Jana Haeffner

Lion Tamer: Lion Jo Mottet

Tail Twister: Lion Margaret Weisman

Two-Year Directors: Lions Carol Zittel and Lion Sonja Haeffner

One-Year Directors: Lion Marilyn Klooster and Lion Luvan Tran Van Don

Membership Committee: Irene Zeppelin and Lion Gordon Olson

LCIF Club Coordinator: Lion Fred Garmeson