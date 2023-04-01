SunBird Lions Club Bingo Winners on February 17

Arlene Block

The SunBird Lions Club Bingo winners on Friday, Feb. 17, are as follows: Kathleen Steorts, Ken Lieth, Joanne Vega, Phyllis Mercer (won two games, including the big win), Sandy Shur, Lori Thomas, James Sidabizas, Janice Sparw, Jay Gaieber, Aaron Acuns, Jean Ciesuak, June Preder, Joanne Sandberg (won two games), Debbie Newell, Codie Norton, and Bob Strant. If you called Bingo during a certain number of calls stated by the caller, you may have been able to double your money.

SunBird Lions Bingo is held the first and third Friday of each month through April. Games begin at 6:30 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Please, no one under the age of 18 can play. Refreshments, coffee, and water are available for a nominal fee.

Thank you for your support for the SunBird Lions’ many fundraisers to help those in need. Without your help, this would not be possible.