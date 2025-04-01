SunBird Lions Club – April 2025

SunBird Lions Club and SunBird Garden Club

Arlene Block

The SunBird Lions Club donated to help the Garden Club with their beautification of the entrance to SunBird and also various places that needed to be refreshed after the cold weather that took a toll on flowers and plants.

We are thankful to the Garden Club for the work they do in maintaining the grounds.

Without your support by attending Bingo or our entertainment nights, these projects that Lions contribute to would not be possible. Thank you. We hope you will continue to support the SunBird Lions Club.

SunBird Lions Club Donated a Basket to Pickle4Purple

Arlene Block

SunBird Lions Club donated a basket to the SunBird Pickle4Purple fundraiser. SunBird Lions members will also donate time for registration and selling of raffle tickets. Come out and be a volunteer.

Marianna Buescher, president of SunBird Pickleball and lead person for the Pickle4Purple fundraiser, and her volunteers have raised thousands of dollars to help the Alzheimer’s Association.

Volunteers are always needed for HOA events and different organizations around SunBird. Working together is rewarding. No matter how much time you have, it is always welcome. You get to know your SunBird community, organizations within SunBird, the HOA, and the people working together.

SunBird Lions Club Bingo

Sharon Erickson

SunBird Lions Club Bingo is held on the first and third Friday of each month from November through April in the SunBird ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Bingo is open to the public. Our caller is Vern Green who will tell you when you can double your winnings. Snacks and beverages are available for a nominal fee. Come and support the SunBird Lions Bingo.

SunBird Lions Club Welcomes New Members

Arlene Block

SunBird Lions Volunteered for Pickle4Purple

Arlene Block

Lions Joan Bruening and Arlene Block worked on registration for the Pickle4Purple fundraiser.

Working together, no matter the organization or for our HOA, builds great teams. You learn about other groups, and you may meet old friends or make new ones.

Unity is great, and working for a cause like Alzheimer’s, which can affect any of us, is rewarding and helpful.

Thank you to Marianna and Dan Buescher for the spectacular job in making this fundraiser such a success and to the many other volunteers.

SunBird Lions’ Collection for AZCEND and Arizona Humane Society

Arlene Block

The SunBird Lions Club is extremely grateful for your support in helping those in need, whether it be people or fur babies. Each month we are able to deliver to those in need. Without your help, this would not be possible.

There is a container in the SunBird Poster Room, or you can contact Robert Arnold at 480-408-5018 for food pick-up or Michael Block at 480-238-4701 for pet foods and/or supplies. Please, no outdated or opened food products.

SunBird Lions Club Is Collecting School Supplies for Sylvia Encinas Elementary School

Arlene Block

SunBird Lions Club, headed up by Lion Eileen Sazama, will be collecting pens, pencils, pads, notebooks, poster board, art supplies, rulers, crayons, glue and glue sticks, utensils, stencils, cleaning wipes, activity books, or anything school related for the children in need at Sylvia Encinas Elementary School (Hartford). These children can thrive, thanks to the dedication of the staff and the help we can provide through your generosity.

If leaving for the summer or for vacation, please contact Lion Eileen Sazama at 602-515-1920 for drop-off or pick-up, or you can leave items in the Lions Club container in the SunBird Golf Resort Poster Room. Any amount will help these children.

SunBird Lions Club Fly the Flag Program

Arlene Block

What a beautiful site it is to see the flags flying around SunBird Golf Resort. You, too, can have a flag placed on your property for all national holidays.

If you would like to gift a flag for a birthday, anniversary, welcoming someone, etc., please contact SunBird Lion Carol Zittel at 480-883-0958 and she and her team will get you all set up.

Your flag or your gifted flag will be put in place for $45 a year.

The SunBird Lions Club thanks you for your support.

SunBird Lions Club Proud Lion Award

Arlene Block

Lion Fred Garmeson presented the Proud Lion Award to Lions Ronald and Colleen Norgard. Lions Ronald and Colleen have both completed their duties by being volunteers and will continue to do so for the betterment of our Lions, our community, or wherever needed. We thank them for the outstanding volunteer work they have done.

SunBird Auto Show

Arlene Block

The SunBird Auto Show is an annual event, run by Lion Doug Davidson, at the SunBird Golf Resort. A large crowd enjoyed the beautiful weather, walking around and voting for their favorite vehicle. The Best of Show winner was Bob and Polly Zetterman’s 1965 Impala.

Lunch was provided, for a nominal fee, by the SunBird Horizon Room. Diners could sit outside and enjoy their lunch on the patio.

Thank you, Lion Doug, for such a great job and for doing what you do to make this event so successful. Thank you to all the volunteers as well.

SunBird Lions Club Is Celebrating Earth Day on April 22

Arlene Block

To celebrate Earth Day, the SunBird Lions Club will be collecting gently used eyeglasses (sun, regular, and cheaters), hearing aids, hearing aid batteries, cell phones, and aluminum cans. Please drop off items on the patio outside the ballroom at SunBird Golf Resort. Lions will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

SunBird Lions Club Car Show

Arlene Block

Come join us at Springfield Golf Resort on Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as Lion Doug Davidson presents a one-of-a-kind car show to benefit SunBird Lions Club. Bring your family and friends. Each car is unique and brings back many memories. A 50/50 raffle, which will support the SunBird Lions Club, will be available. If you would like to participate, please contact Lion Doug at 480-895-7631. Awards will be given out. We appreciate your support.

SunBird Lions Club Helps AZCEND Food Pantry

Arlene Block

It is almost that time of year when we are off on vacation, moving, or going back to our summer locations and have a pantry full of items that AZCEND could use for those in need.

SunBird Lions Club has a container in the Poster Room of SunBird Golf Resort where you can drop off these unopened, not out-of-date items. Paper goods and pet food are also accepted.

SunBird Lions also go to the Arizona Humane Society to help with the fur babies. We do accept dog beds, pet toys, towels, blankets, and sheets. Please, no clothes.

If you need pick-up of large amounts of food, please contact Lion Robert Arnold at 480-408-5018. If you need pick-up of pet items, please contact Lion Michael Block at 480-238-4701.

We are always grateful for all the generous donations. Big or small, it is always welcome.

SunBird Lions Club—‘Why Do We Serve?’

Arlene Block

We serve to empower Lions Club volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian service and grants that impact lives globally and encourage peace and international understanding.

If you would like to join the millions of Lions throughout the world and find the rewards we do, please contact Lion Gordon Olson at 612-803-5215 or Lion Eileen Zeppelin at 651-206-8932, or see any SunBird Lion.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month in the SunBird Golf Resort Lakeview Room at 4:30 p.m.

SunBird Lions Club Helping Others

Arlene Block

The SunBird Lions Club collects eyeglasses year round. You can give them to any Lion or drop them off at the SunBird office or in any Lions receptacle. Readers, sunglasses, and regular glasses are always needed. If you have hearing aids and/or hearing aid batteries, they are also always in need of those.

Helping those in need is very rewarding!

SunBird Lions Club Slate of New Officers

Arlene Block

Congratulations to the new SunBird Lions Club 2025-26 officers:

President: Lion Chuck Heitbrink

Vice President: Lion Verne Green

Treasurer: Lion Jana Haeffner

Reporting Secretary: Lion Fred Garmeson

Recording Secretary: Lion Nancy Eckstein

1-Year Directors: Lions Ronald and Colleen Norgard

2-Year Directors: Lions Pat Scott and Mary Shelor

Lion Tamer: Lion Robert Arnold

Lion Tail Twister: Lion Don Van Laningham

Membership: Lions Gordon Olson and Irene Zeppelin

Being a SunBird Lion is very rewarding. You get to help those in need; help with the Fly the Flag program; help with the collection of eyeglasses and hearing aids, food for the food pantry, pet supplies, and aluminum cans; Childhood Cancer research, and awareness of diabetes. The list goes on and on.

Contact Lion Gordon Olson at 612-803-5215 or Lion Irene Zeppelin at 651-206-8932 for information on becoming a SunBird Lion.

Please continue to support our Bingo nights at the SunBird Golf Resort ballroom on the first and third Friday of the month, November through April. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m.

There are 15 games, as well as specials such as double your money.

Snacks and beverages are available for a nominal fee. SunBird Lions Bingo is open to the public.

SunBird Lions Club 50/50 Raffle Winner

Arlene Block

The lucky winner of the SunBird Lions Club 50/50 raffle was Carolyn Roberson. The ticket was sold at the SunBird Golf Resort Car Show. Fifty percent of the raffle will benefit the SunBird Lions Club and their many projects.

Thank you to everyone for all your support.

SunBird Car Show

Arlene Block