Pickleball Club News

Welcome, New Club Members!

A warm welcome to our newest club members: Mark Beardsley, Anne Cerulli, Grant Esborg, Kevin Klier, Cindy Swartzkopf, and Debbie Swanson. We’re excited to have you join us. See you on the courts!

April Schedule Updates

Spring is here, and with it comes a new April schedule on TeamReach. Be sure to check for updates, as play hours have been moved back to 8 a.m., along with a few minor adjustments.

Pickleball Club Raises Over $22,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

The SunBird Pickleball Club, with the incredible support of sponsors, vendors, residents, and 270 pickleball players from across the Valley, has once again made a significant impact. Together, we raised over $22,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association—funds that will go toward vital research, education, and support for those affected by the disease. Professional pickleball player Riley Newman was in house to show his pickleball prowess and to support #endALZ.

In addition, the Pickleball Club proudly donated $1,000 to the HOA’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors fund, continuing our tradition of giving back to our community. Thank you to everyone who contributed. Your generosity and enthusiasm make all the difference!