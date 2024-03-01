SunBird Lady 18ers Continue to Excel!

Cindy Vig and Pat McInnis at the Medallion Cup Judy Corkery holding the ball she used for her hole-in-one on hole number 17 Cindy Vig holding the ball she used for her hole-in-one on hole number 11

It was an exciting January, with two of our Lady 18ers getting a hole-in-one within a week of each other. On Jan. 12 Cindy Vig got her fifth hole-in-one, and her first on hole number 11, using her pitching wedge. On Jan. 16 Judy Corkery got her first hole-in-one on hole number 17 using her 9 iron. Congratulations to you both!

Cindy Vig and Pat McInnis represented the SunBird Ladies League at the State Medallion Club Tournament held at Oakwood Golf and Country Club on Jan. 14. Cindy and Pat qualified over the past year in four Medallion qualifying rounds, with Cindy having the lowest two-game gross score and Pat having the lowest two-game net score. There were about 200 players in the Medallion this year. Congratulations to Cindy and Pat who placed fifth in their flight. The ladies said they had a wonderful time.

The league was delighted to welcome three more new members this month: Melanie Benjamin, Vickie Earl, and Jodi Wensing. Welcome and thank you for joining our league!

Our league has many more activities to look forward to this season, including the following:

March 12 and 19: Woman’s Club Championship, which is a two-week net tournament

March 15: Couples Gross Shootout

March 22-24: Conley Cup Men’s and Ladies Canada vs. USA Teams, which is a three-day tournament

March 29: Golf with the Men’s League followed by a BBQ and Awards Banquet for both leagues

April 2: Lady 18ers’ last general meeting for the season and awards