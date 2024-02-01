SunBird Home Tour March 10

Diane Dub

Mark your calendars: The annual SunBird Home Tour is just around the corner! Whether you are looking for fresh ideas to update your home or just want an excuse to get together with your neighbors, this event is sure to please. Seven SunBird homes will be showcased this year, providing inspiration for updating, remodeling, redecorating, and/or home refreshing.

This year we will be honoring longtime member, supporter, and past president of the Garden Club Toni Onyx for her many years of service. Many of you can attest to Toni’s dedication to SunBird and her hard work in the gardens throughout the community.

The Home Tour is the Garden Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Come out for a fun day with friends and neighbors, and support your community!

This year the Home Tour will be held on Sunday, March 10, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be available in the clubhouse during the last week in February and the first week in March. Look for the ticket table Monday through Friday and Saturday mornings during ballroom events. Specific dates and times for ticket sales will be posted in the clubhouse and in the February eblast.