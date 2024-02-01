Pickleball Club Celebrates the Holidays

The Pickleball Club had an amazing time over the holiday season! Paula Warhoover was the winner of our Ugly Sweater Contest.

Many of our friends and neighbors have been touched by the massive destruction of Alzheimer’s/dementia. The SunBird Pickleball Club is doing our part to fight back! Our annual Pickle for Purple ALZ Tournament will be held Feb. 23 to Feb. 25. Preparations are progressing, but we still need you! Want to volunteer? Donate a prize for the raffle? Have questions? Contact Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 or [email protected].

Winter hours continue through March 31 and can be found in the glass case across the hall from the post office or in the kiosk in the clubhouse. Sign up on Team Reach for open play times so that we know who is coming.

Want to learn how to play? Check out the glass case across the hall from the post office. Instructions to set up a lesson are in the middle of the glass case. Other questions? Contact Marianna.

Pickle On!