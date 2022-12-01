SunBird Hikers Hit the Trails

The SunBird Hikers have hit the trails! We hike every Wednesday from November through March on moderate to easy trails, averaging around five miles and 700 feet elevation. If you would like to join us, email Jack Phillips at [email protected] or Jim Anderson at [email protected] We meet at the SunBird Post Office parking lot at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday mornings and then carpool to a trail head. Reserve your spot by Monday to be included in the carpool. Jack and Jim plan the hike and carpools, so all that is required of hikers is a pair of sturdy hiking boots and a smile! Most weeks we are back in SunBird by 11:30 a.m.

Last week our group saw bighorn sheep. In the past, we’ve seen eagles, wild horses, coyotes, and a tarantula. A lot of weeks we only see other people on the trails. Regardless of what we see (or don’t see), we have fun and enjoy Arizona’s rugged landscape. You will be asked to sign a waiver at your first hike.