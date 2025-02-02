SunBird Golf Board

Collette Ellis-Toddington

Vision for SBGA: My vision is to see SBGA continue to be a successful golf course with increased membership and continued excellent course conditions.

Strength/experience bringing to board: I bring a fresh outlook to the board, as I am new to SunBird. I have over 25 years in educational administration and have been a member of several management boards. I have significant volunteer experience and have already applied that experience to both last year’s (used golf club collection) and this year’s (silent auction items) Founders Cup auction. I am presently the President of the Social Club of my golf course in British Columbia, so I have experience working with management, the workforce, and members of a golf club.

Understanding of current issue, goals, innovation of current board: I feel that the present board has done a good job of keeping the golf course viable, and at this time, there are no major issues. The board must continue to be fiscally responsible while maintaining and improving membership, course conditions, and the relationship with the HOA and non-golfing community members.

Peter Mann

Vision for SBGA: Secure an ongoing and viable golf entity and experience for SunBird golfers and guests.

Strength/experience bringing to board: A marketing and sales background, including serving on the SBGA Membership Committee. Also served as the Recording Secretary of another HOA association.

Understanding of current issue, goals, innovation of current board: In the short run, pay off the outstanding mortgage and increase the number of rounds being played. I also have a continuing goal to improve the usefulness, value, and member usage of the SunBird golf course website. Also, continue the positive customer reviews for the course and its service providers and the open relations existing with the community.

Greg Smith

Vision for SBGA: The present directors successfully moved the Golf Club from struggling financially in difficult times to being profitable. My vision is to continue moving the Golf Club forward in a positive direction financially and at the same time look for opportunities to improve the golf experience.

Strength/experience bringing to board: My background as a Professional Structural Engineer running my own consulting firm along with volunteering on multiple committees would allow me to bring both management and technological skills to the board. My way of working is a collaborative one, as a team member, and not a single-minded approach.

Understanding of current issue, goals, innovation of current board: The golf course has several aging structures and bridges that are going to need upgrading in the near future, and it must be done efficiently and in a cost-effective manner, which I will be able to help with.

The current board has been thinking outside the box in looking for financial opportunities. The cell tower, being active on GolfNow, and increasing income from cart rentals by adding to the fleet have all helped improve the financial standing of the club. This type of innovative thinking must continue.

Zee Walton

Vision for SBGA: I will be a new set of eyes to help with the forward growth of SBGA.

Strength/experience bringing to board: Five years serving on the Board of Grants Pass (Oregon) Golf Club, including two years as Director of Greens and three years as President.

Understanding of current issue, goals, innovation of current board: Although I don’t fully know all current issues, I will learn in order to share my perspective in moving forward.