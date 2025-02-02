A Family Affair … Not Just a Sitcom

Sharlene Jerome

Who doesn’t remember the beloved sitcom Family Affair, which ran from 1966 to 1971? The series explored the trials of well-to-do engineer and bachelor Bill Davis, played by Brian Keith, as he attempted to raise his brother’s orphaned children in his luxury New York City apartment. However, we want to touch on the more practical reasons why tennis is considered a family affair:

• Accessibility for All Ages: Tennis can be played by people of all ages, from young children to grandparents, making it an inclusive activity for the entire family.

• Family Bonding: Families can play doubles or practice rallies, which fosters teamwork and communication.

• Tradition and Legacy: Famous tennis families like the Williams sisters or the McEnroe brothers can inspire others, showing how the sport can unite families.

• Health and Life Skills: Tennis promotes fitness, discipline, and strategic thinking, which are valuable lessons for kids.

Case in point, take SunBird resident and long-standing tennis member Jack Barber and his granddaughter Aya. Aya is a junior in high school and plays on their tennis team. She was visiting from Colorado over the holiday break and took her skills to the court to play with the other “seniors.” She had a great time, as did the other SunBird residents who were privileged enough to play with her. It is always fun to welcome new players with new tactics and such enthusiasm. Thanks, Jack and Aya!

Other club news: On Jan. 5 IronOaks Tennis Center hosted SunBird and Trilogy. We scored 6 of a possible 20 points, thanks to James Morgan with both Mel Terechenok and Kenny Nelson and Barb Hall and Leslie Maach.

So, if you are looking for a great sport that can be shared and enjoyed throughout multiple generations, come check out SunBird Tennis Club. Drop-ins are daily Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. For more details, email our club president JD Stephenson at [email protected].