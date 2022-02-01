SunBird Committee Members Wanted

SunBird has a variety of committees with specific charters to assist the board of directors. Committees help by studying and reviewing suggested ideas and comments to improve SunBird. The committees are Architectural Control (ACC), Finance, Project Review and Long Range Planning, Rules Compliance, and Welcome and Marketing. Committee member terms (March to February) are for one year and up for re-appointment, if interested, annually by the board of directors. If interested in serving on a committee, please check out the SunBird website at sunbirdhoa.com to review the charters, contact the chairperson, and attend a meeting in advance. For more information, please contact the SunBird office at 480-802-4901.