SunBird Bandits Golf Tournament Open to All!

The annual SunBird Bandits Golf Tournament will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The format is a two-person triple play event (scramble/best ball/alternate shot). Teams will be Women, Men, and Mixed (all flighted).

The cost is $60 per player, which includes coffee and donuts, a round of golf, mulligans, KPs, move up on hole 7, and lunch. All players must check in on the patio before golf, starting at 7 a.m.

50/50 raffle tickets will be available for purchase at check-in.

Lunch will be served by the SunBird Bandits after golf, along with awards and prizes.

To sign up, entry forms will be available in the hallway outside of the Golf Pro Shop. You may give your full paid entry to the Golf Pro Shop staff. The deadline to enter is Friday, Feb. 21.