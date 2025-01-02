Lady 9ers and Lady 18ers Kick Off Their 2024-25 Season

Margaret Munsch

On Nov. 19 the Lady 9ers hosted the Lady 18ers for a nine-hole “mystery” game, followed by a tasty lunch served in the ballroom, provided by the Horizon Room staff. It was a very cold morning, but that didn’t stop the hearty gals from getting out and having fun. A large thank you to the organizers Sharon Erickson, Margaret Wiseman, Bev Wilson, Paula Neuser, Mary Stohr, and Shirley Goldade. Prizes were awarded to top three teams on the front and back nine, as well as for KPs and Longest Putts:

Front Nine:

1st Place: Marcia Hogan, Jackie Huyghebaert, Renae Seaman, Judy Johnston

2nd Place: Shirley Goldade, Teri Bitler, Mary Stohr, Cassie Bartholomew

3rd Place: Denine Smulan, Jill Ponce, Shirley Stein

Back Nine:

1st Place: Joyce Gerber, Sandra Crane, Debbie Swanson, Margaret Wiseman

2nd Place: Kim Mishko, Patsy Strunk, Joy Morgan, Diane Dub

3rd Place: Collette Ellis-Toddington, Janet Casey, Glenda Jacobsma, Joan Seaman

KPs:

Hole 5: Jill Ponce

Hole 11: Sandra Crane

Longest Putt:

Hole 1: Mary Stohr

Hole 18: Joyce Gerber

The Lady 18ers kicked off their season on Nov. 5 with an 8 a.m. game called Cha Cha Cha Reverse, followed by lunch and their first general meeting. Various committee chairs provided updates and highlights for the coming season, including another Home & Home at Palo Verde on Jan. 28, 2025. The ladies had a 50/50 draw to raise funds for holiday poinsettias for the SunBird HOA office and Horizon Room. Congratulations to the winners Karen Gilmore, Collette Ellis-Toddington, and Lora Thomas.

The league has a number of fun events planned for the season, so if you like to golf, meet new people, and have fun, please join our leagues. We golf every Tuesday morning.