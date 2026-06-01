Summer Fun in SunBird

Bean Bag Baseball

Wednesday, June 3, 10, 17, and 24, Ballroom, 4:30 p.m.

Bean Bag Baseball is returning in “full swing” on Wednesday, June 3; join us at 4:30 p.m. in the Ballroom for our “summer” series and for a fun night of baseball. Play will continue weekly until Wednesday, July 15, at which time we will take a short hiatus while the Ballroom floors are being sanded and refinished. Play will resume on Wednesday, September 9 and continue through our “World Series” which will be held on Wednesday, October 7. If you would like to play, contact Bruce Bauhard 480-242-1412, Cathleen Bauhard 702-496-7818, or Kim Kaminski 480-751-9355.

Fame Trivia, Hosted by “The Fish” Jeff Aaron

Tuesday, June 9 and 30, Horizon Room, 6 p.m. NEW TIME!

Join the fun! A night with Fame Trivia is an exciting evening full of fun questions, music and audience participation, creating a competitive fun-filled environment making you want to come back and play again! Free to play, new quiz each week! Music, movies, sports, pop culture, general knowledge, picture page and so much more! Gather your friends (especially the smart ones) and come out for a fun night of Fame Trivia! No more than 8 people per team, no pre-registration required. All brains welcome; we hope to see you there! NO TRIVIA JUNE 23!

Friday Fun Bingo

Friday, June 12, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Join us for this awesome activity! This is NOT your everyday Bingo! Come socialize, enjoy great music, and have fun! We’ll be playing five games, only $1 per game! You can play all five games or just one, play one card or as many as you’d like, the choice is yours! All proceeds from Bingo will be paid out directly to Members. Friday Fun Bingo is for SunBird Members and authorized guests only, please be sure to bring your SunBird ID for entry. If you do not have an ID, please stop by the HOA Office to get one. Due to the popularity of this fun event and in order to accommodate SunBird members, the number of guests SunBird members may bring is limited to two guests per household. SunBird members, along with their guests, MUST all be together when entering the Ballroom. Additionally, the SunBird Maintenance Team has set up the Ballroom for this event, please DO NOT take it upon yourself to set up any additional tables and chairs. Have fun and good luck!

Lunch with Layne & Wendy

Wednesday, June 17, Horizon Room, Noon

Join SunBird’s General Manager, Layne Varney, and Lifestyle Director, Wendy Armijo, on the third Wednesday of the month to find out what’s happening in and around SunBird! Attendees are responsible for their own lunch. If you’re planning to eat lunch, please arrive early. The presentation will start at noon. We would like to thank Oak Street Health for sponsoring this event.

Art and Sip

Thursday, June 18, Horizon Room 5 p.m.

Join us in the Horizon Room as local artist, Kaui Wilson, helps to create a masterful painting on canvas while sipping, laughing, and socializing. She will provide step-by-step instruction to those that need very specific direction, and take you through your masterpiece from start to finish in a series of small and simple (but very detailed) steps. This will be a fun and entertaining art class. No experience necessary! All ART supplies and instruction provided, and we’ll include one glass of wine! (Food and additional beverages are NOT included). Tickets only $38 per person available at HOA Office. Please register at the HOA Office by Wednesday, June 17. **We will be painting picture shown**

Karaoke and Dancing Hosted by DJ Tabitha

Saturday, June 20, Horizon Room, 7 to 10 p.m.

Welcome back DJ Tabitha to the Horizon Room! Unleash your inner rock star and join us for a night of karaoke fun! Bring your singing voice, grab the mic, and own the night as you sing your favorite hits with friends and neighbors. Don’t want to sing? No problem! Dancing music will keep the party going whenever the karaoke stage is open. Come ready for great music, laughter, dancing, and an unforgettable evening!

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Wednesday, June 24, Ballroom, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Save a Life, Give Blood! Summer is a season of joy, fun, and celebration; bringing people together for things like graduations, family reunions, and community events. SunBird’s upcoming blood drive is one of these moments, an opportunity to turn summer celebration into a lifesaving impact. However, busy calendars often mean fewer blood donations creating a critical need during the summer months. That’s why our upcoming blood drive is so important! Plus, when you donate, you’ll get a $15 e-gift card to your choice of merchant plus automatic entry for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards! To schedule an appointment, go to: www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call 1-800-RED CROSS. *Must have a valid email address on file.

Golf Simulator

Daily, Ballroom, “Tee Time” Schedule Available in the Ballroom

The SunBird HOA would like to announce a new activity for the hot summer days of 2026. The Ballroom is air conditioned and comfortable. You will be able to hit your driver, woods, long irons, and hybrids (currently not available at our shortened driving range). You will be able to use the data driven monitor to measure your swing speed, launch angle, spin rate, ball distance, shot curvature, and any other data you would like. You can also take lessons, try new clubs from dealers, and even play as many as 31 different golf courses on the simulator. Courses like Pebble Beach, Quail Hollow, Innis Brook, and Hillcrest CC in LA. Fun for golfers and non-golfers alike. You may bring your own clubs or we will have several sets of clubs available to try. At time of publication, rates were yet to be determined. Please check the Pro Shop for current rates. We hope to see you on the “course”!

Community Church of SunBird

Every Sunday, Ballroom, 9 am

Omelet Station

Every Sunday, Horizon Room, 9 a.m. to noon

Join us every Sunday for our delicious omelet station. Includes your choice of omelet served with home fries or order off our regular Breakfast Menu. We hope to see you there!

Friday Fish Fry

Every Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.

Join us every Friday in the Horizon Room for our delicious Friday Fish Fry. Enjoy two pieces of hand battered cod, served with french fries, and coleslaw for only $15.99. We’ll see you there!

SunBird Line Dancers

Every Saturday, Ballroom, 9 a.m.

Join the SunBird Line Dancers, led by Suzanne Lipke, every Saturday in the Ballroom from 9 to 10 a.m. (year-round) and Wednesdays 1 to 2 p.m. in the Navajo Room (October to April). This is a fun, social exercise class, focusing on beginner level line dances to great country and contemporary music! The class will learn together and will have input on the dance and music choices. Everyone is welcome! There is no charge to participate in the class. If you’ve ever wanted to learn line dancing, but thought you couldn’t, now is the time. Please join us!

Save The Date

2026 TAD Tribute Shows

* Friday, Oct. 16—Fan Halen: Tribute to Van Halen (tickets on sale Wednesday, Sept. 2).

* Tuesday, Nov. 10—Street Loaf: Tribute to Meat Loaf (tickets on sale Wednesday, Sept. 30).

* Sunday, Dec. 13—Sleigh Bells Swing: Holiday Spirit with Big Swing Soul (tickets Wednesday, Nov. 4).