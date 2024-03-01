State Parties

Colorado State Party

Attention all Coloradans, Coloradoans, and Colorado wannabes: At 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, put on your most colorful duds and come by the Hall house at 6351 S. Sawgrass for a celebration of the Centennial State—the state where the columbines grow. Bring a snack to share. We’ll have Colorado Kool-Aid and Rocky Mountain spring water on hand, but you can bring your refreshment of choice if you want. Contact Karen or Mark Hall for more info at 970-443-8833 or 970-281-9918.

Michigan and Illinois Party 2024

The 10th Annual Michigan/Illinois Party will take place on Saturday, March 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the clubhouse patio. There will be food, karaoke, and lots of fun. If you are interested in helping, phone, text, or email Fern or Deborah.

Michigan: Fern Stoffer, 248-252-5002, [email protected]

Illinois: Deborah Cassidy, 847-366-0151, [email protected]