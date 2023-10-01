Start Your Day with Water Aerobics

Are you looking for a way to increase your fitness but, at the same time, protect your joints? You might give Water Aerobics a try. Water Aerobics is for all fitness levels. It can be adapted to challenge those with a high level of fitness, as well as those who need a gentler approach to exercise. The classes are taught Monday through Friday by certified water aerobics instructors. No two days are alike, and all are accompanied by lively music! The routines address aerobic fitness, strength training, core strength, balance, and stretching. Males and females will feel equally at home. The ability to swim is not required. And the water temperature is 86 degrees year-round, so it feels comfortable, even on those cold December mornings. Currently class begins at 8 a.m. We look forward to seeing you in the water!