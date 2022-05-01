Spring Fling Outdoor Concert A Huge Success!

It was a beautiful evening on Saturday, April 2, when SunBird held another amazing outdoor event—the SunBird Spring Fling Outdoor Concert. Over 1,000 SunBird residents and guests attended this fabulous event, which featured The Royal Islander Polynesian Entertainers, including fire and hula dancers, live music, featuring Outside the Line, Hawaiian food prepared by the Horizon Room, shaved ice, beer gardens, and so much fun! We would like to thank the Arizona Rangers for all of their help in keeping the event safe. We would also like to thank our “Team” of volunteers. Without them, this event could not have been possible. Lastly, we would like to thank our Spring Fling sponsors. Their contribution helped towards paying for the entertainment, staging, lighting, etc. SunBird is very grateful for their support and truly does appreciate their partnership. Thank you again! Plans are already underway for our outdoor Fall Festival. Stay tuned!

Spring Fling sponsors:

* Andrea Chisolm of Amazing Dental Care

* Dana Smith and Catherine Schaeffer of Dansco Real Estate Group powered by eXp Realty

* Dr. Brigham Baker of Impressions Dental

* Gabby Turner of Iora with One Medical

* Jodi Atkins of Humana

* Royal, Carolyn, Toni, Marcie, and Ron, “The SunBird Team” of Cactus Mountain Properties

* Ruth Anne Hobbs of the SunTree Team

* Tana Dwornik of Dwornik Law