Spice Up Your Home at Women’s Connection on November 14

Would you like to spice up your home for the holidays but don’t know where to start? Talia Stennett will help us transition our everyday home pieces into stunning holiday décor. In her presentation, we’ll explore how to effortlessly elevate our living spaces by incorporating seasonal touches, blending functionality with festive flair, and creating a warm, inviting atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the season. Whether it’s your living room, dining area, or entryway, learn how to make your home holiday-ready with ease and style. Talia and her husband Kerry own the Spice Up Your Home showroom in Chandler. Fall and Christmas décor will be available for purchase before and after this Women’s Connection event on Nov. 14 in the Oakwood ballroom, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., at 10 a.m.

Sara Beekman from Scottsdale is our popular and vibrant guest speaker who uses her life journey to share with others how to find hope and encouragement when everything else seems hopeless in her talk entitled “Finding Strength in Life’s Storms.” Sara is a frequent speaker for retreats and various women’s groups across the state. She will captivate you with her smile and joyous sense of humor.

Barb and Kirk Hyder of Sun Lakes will delight us with their vocal duets. They have sung in several award-winning barbershop/Sweet Adelines quartets and choruses, as well as directing and coaching them throughout the years. They are currently co-directors of the Sun Lakes Chordaires chorus, and Kirk directs the men’s East Valley Barbershop Chorus. They both have degrees from the University of Wisconsin. Mary Hensberry, clarinetist, accompanied by Jeanette Cline, will play Broadway tunes during the coffee/chat time prior to the program. Mary plays with the community band at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Crystal Card Project greeting cards will be available for purchase for $1 before and after this event. The proceeds help support My Sister’s Place, a crisis center for domestic violence victims and their children.

Reservations are necessary and must be made by noon on Friday, Nov. 8, by emailing Lyn at [email protected] or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974. The program includes coffee, tea, and pastries (gluten-free available upon request with reservation) for $20, inclusive, by cash or check at the door. Cancellations are requested by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, by emailing [email protected]. A reservation made is a reservation paid. Please consider gifting your reservation if you need to cancel.