Speaking of Pickleball

Mark Daniels

Did you know that the SunBird pickleball club is now a member driven organization? Club members are now eligible to participate directly in the core functions of the club.

Those core functions include: the finance committee, the scheduling committee, the events and activities committee, the player development committee, the court maintenance and improvement committee, the court ambassador committee, and the communications and public relations committee.

You may participate in one or more of these core functions if you:

* have a passion for this sport, as well as the people who play it

* are a paid member of the club

* would like to directly support our mission statement

SB pickleball club mission statement: Use pickleball to enhance the SunBird experience with an even stronger focus on resident participation and a deliberate effort to expand playing opportunities for all levels of play.

Players willing to step up, are asked to correspond with club president Mark Daniels at marksfishing2015@gmail.com.