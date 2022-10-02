SLUMC Hosts ‘Navigating the Road to Aging More Successfully’ October 13

Join us on Oct. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, Lindsay Hall, to learn how to address some of life’s detours that take us off the course of our expected journey. The event is free, and lunch is included.

Sometimes life comes at you F-A-S-T! Are you prepared if the unexpected happens to you or someone you love? How do you want it handled “when ….” When what? When … you can’t drive anymore, when you know your spouse needs assisted living or memory care but you’re pretty sure you can’t afford it, or when you’re not okay to be home alone anymore! What about when you find yourself as a caregiver but are not well yourself—then, who will care for the one you care for?

If we’re not prepared, we can end up making decisions without full information, because we just don’t know what we don’t know. In rough times, choices are often limited. Decisions become complicated.

You can plan on learning options, resources, and conversations you need to have, as well as questions you need to ask, to help you discover how you want it handled when … there’s a detour in the road.

Uncover what your specific needs are with our panel of speakers, experts in their fields, who include:

Brian Browne, “Uncovering the Science of Successful Intentional Aging”

Joan Marlow, “How to Best Advocate for Your Own Healthcare as Well as for Your Loved Ones”

Elaine Poker-Yount, “Normal Aging vs. Not Normal Aging”

Aaron Fransua, Esq., “Navigating the Side Streets of Estate Planning You Don’t Want to Miss!”

Breakout Session speakers include:

Michael Malasnik, “Information on Medicare’s Big Changes – What You Need to Know”

Katie Brenneman, “How to Protect Your Assets from the Cost of Long-Term Care”

Kerri Ann Ronquist, “Leaving Our Home – How Do We Know When It’s Time?”

Don’t miss out. RSVP now, before seats are filled. Email [email protected] or call 480-203-8548 to reserve your seat today!