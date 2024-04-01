Singers and Ringers; March Concert Highlights!

Rod Emmerton

Your SunBird Singers and Ringers enjoyed another spring concert in our ballroom this past March. We had a wonderful response from our community, and we are hopeful that our musical presentations were an exposé of goodwill, musical camaraderie, and pure enjoyment. Your talented neighbors worked extremely hard from early January to the March concert date perfecting soloist parts, learning harmonies, and achieving the crucial timing of chimes, bells, and choir. Kudos go out to our directors Pat Miller, Kim Hanson, and Mike Hanson for their tireless coaching and teaching. We hope you had fun and were well entertained, but please know that we, as a group, fully appreciate your time, fund$, and attendance at these local concerts. We will gather once again in October for a Christmas extravaganza, so please stay tuned for more information.