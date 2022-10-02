Shred-A-Thon and National Drug Take-Back October 29

The much-anticipated Sun Lakes Posse Shred and Drug Drop-Off event is just around the corner! It will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10440 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes (northeast corner of Alma School and Riggs Roads).

Shredding will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and the unused/expired drug drop-off will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To reduce contact, please leave your shredded material in your trunk (limit two boxes), and we will retrieve it and return your boxes.

Please, no clips, metal, plastic, folders, binders, or pre-shredded paper.

For the drug drop off, please, no liquids or sharps (needles) or pill containers. Please carefully empty your pills into Ziploc bags—do not touch them or breathe in any residue.

Hope to see you there!