Sheriff’s Posse Recognized for Outstanding Community Blood Drive Support

Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse was named as a winner in the American Red Cross Pump It Up Challenge, which recognizes high-achieving blood drive sponsors who have grown the number of blood donations collected in their community to help hospital patients in need.

Committed to helping save lives, Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse has helped collect 287 Red Cross blood donations for patients in need over the past two years. Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse has already achieved the honored distinction of the Premier Blood Partner with the Red Cross.

“Giving blood is a simple act of generosity that can truly make a lifesaving difference. Last year, we received an outpouring of support from the community at our blood drives, and our goal is to make it a success again this year for patients who are counting on us,” said Craig Lloyd, commander. “We are proud to partner with the Red Cross as a Premier Blood Partner and help it fulfill its critical mission.”

The need for blood is constant. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion, according to the Red Cross.

Upcoming Blood Drives in Sun Lakes:

Members of the Sun Lakes community are invited to make a difference with the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse by donating blood at an upcoming American Red Cross drive. The next Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Blood Drive will be held on March 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse office at 9531 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. The March 2022 Blood Drive will be followed by a Blood Drive scheduled on June 3 at the same location and times.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Blood Drive, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

