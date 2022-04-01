Second Annual Easter Sunrise Service in SunBird!

On April 17 at 6:30 a.m. “Jubilation” rings out in celebration of Easter. Traditional hymns and Scripture readings shout the Jubilant Victory of Christ on that first Easter morning. The Community Church of SunBird is excited to present its Second Annual Sunrise Service on the second fairway behind Pat Miller’s Championship Drive home.

With the blessing of the golf course and the HOA, this short service will access the golf course from Championship Drive just south of 6741 S. Championship Drive and north of East Firestone Drive. All golf carts will enter the cart path and continue following the cart path until directed to park. All guests will be directed where to park their golf carts in order to protect the golf course.

On Easter morning at 9 a.m. in the ballroom the celebration continues with our Celebration Ringers playing and our Celebration Singers presenting a short cantata, followed by a message from one of our pastors, Dr. Jim Baugh. Please come and celebrate with us on Easter morning!