Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Names Stan Klein Rotarian of the Month

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCLS) congratulated and named Sun Lakes resident Stan Klein February 2024 Rotarian of the Month. Stan is a reliable and indispensable volunteer for Sun Lakes Splash deliveries, dictionary deliveries, meeting setups, and with RCSL’s A World in Motion (AWIM) program, which was created by the Society of Automotive Engineers Foundation to get elementary students excited about math and science. He has assisted with East Valley STEM-related robotics, gravity cruiser, and JetToy competitions.