Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Named 2024 CUSD Teacher of the Year

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes’ 2024 Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) Teacher of the Year award was presented to Todd Daniels, teacher at Casteel High School (Queen Creek). He was awarded $2,000. Jentry Yard, Casteel High School (Queen Creek), and Liana Clareson, CTA Goodman Elementary (Chandler), each received $500. As part of the competition, each teacher gave a 10-minute talk about his/her respective positions and responsibilities; leadership achievements; relationships with students, parents, and families; volunteer activities; and letters of recommendation.

Judges included RCSL members Debbie Bailey, Dr. Marie Bruening, and Leo Schlueter. RCSL Education Chair Gary Kay thanked Earnhardt Auto Centers for their support in funding RCSL’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Awards. Rustin G. Reynolds represented Earnhardt Auto Centers at the award presentations.

For more information about RCSL, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.