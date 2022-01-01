Roger Edmonds Named December 2021 Rotarian of the Month

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) is proud to name Roger Edmonds as the club’s December 2021 Rotarian of the Month. Roger Edmonds, a Sun Lakes resident, has been an RCSL member since October 2001. Roger, aka “Santa Roger,” chairs the club’s Dictionary Committee, ensuring that each year all third graders in Chandler Unified School District get a dictionary; has Sun Lakes Splash delivery routes; is a Rotary International Foundation Paul Harris Fellow+14/Major Donor; performs in children’s plays; works with Hamilton High School Drama Club and distributes drama scholarships; active with Valley refugees; assists foster families; prepares meals for those in need/sick; cooks for Family Promise’s homeless families; and has a YouTube Cooking with Santa Roger program. This is the second holiday season that RCSL has adopted a school for Christmas. This year, Roger, as Santa, and his wife Judi, as Mrs. Santa, plan to deliver sweatshirts and a pair of Bombas socks for Christmas to each of the 474 students at Chandler’s Galveston Elementary School. RCSL is fortunate to have Roger Edmonds as an outstanding, influencing club member and leader.

Sun Lakes Rotary Club (chartered April 22, 1986) is a leadership organization made up of men and women from local businesses, professional, education, civic, and emerging leaders. RCSL meets regularly to get to know each other and form friendships, and through that, RCSL is able to get things done within the East Valley and far beyond. Come join us and share our passion for community service and friendship. See www.sunlakesrotary.com for more information.