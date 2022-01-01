Lady 18ers Golf News

Lisa Onyx

The 2021-22 golf season is in full swing for the Lady 18ers! On Nov. 30 the Lady 18ers hosted the Lady 9ers for a fun Step-Aside Scramble from the yellow tees. The winning team of Dolly White, Jo Mottet, and Janelle Cernich was closely followed by Jackie Huyghebaert, Carol Delk, Shirl Morgan, and Colleen Norgard. Golf was followed by lunch on the patio, catered by the Horizon Room. We even had a multi-generation team of Holly Benson (18er) playing with her mom Betty Benson (9er).

SunBird’s team also played on Nov. 30, earning 37 points with their match over Sun Lakes, who earned 35 points. The match with Ironwood earned 37 points over Palo Verde with 35 points. Afterwards, the teams met upstairs on the Sunrise patio and enjoyed snacks and a drink from the Horizon Room. The next match was at Sun Lakes on Dec. 8. Members of the SunBird team included the following: Cindy Vig, Karen Gilmore, Melissa Craig, Viva Smith, Margie Leach, Suzanne Popelka, Marcie Hogan, and Heather Verbitsky.

We look forward to our Couples Net Shootout scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, at 1:30 p.m.