Restock Your Greeting Card Stash!

Crystal Cards (CC) recently celebrated reaching a milestone of donating $100,000 to My Sister’s Place, a domestic violence center in Chandler. CC was able to do that by selling recycled greeting cards that you donated and by the dedicated work done by our volunteers. Our sales are held in various locations, some on a monthly basis and some as part of a special event. You can always find when and where cards are for sale by checking our website, www.thecrystalcardproject.org.

Remember, we still offer in-home sales by request. Just contact us and let us know what type of cards you’d like, and an assortment will be delivered to your home.

The latest news is that CC has scheduled a regular sale at Robson Reserve (formerly Renaissance) on the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mark your calendar for May 10 to shop at Robson Reserve.

Upcoming Sales:

Oakwood clubhouse, Wednesday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bradford Room

Robson Reserve, Friday, May 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sun Lakes Country Club lobby, Tuesday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Next Workshop, Wednesday, May 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Ceramics Room