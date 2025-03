Jan Griffin

If our winter visitors are planning on leaving early, please be sure to come to the SunBird Post Office to complete Change of Address cards 7 to 10 days prior to your departure. Also, be sure to check out with our HOA office.

A few reminders:

We cannot accept bills larger than $20 before 10 a.m. or after 1 p.m.

Mail pick-up is at 2:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 480-802-6783.