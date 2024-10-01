Popping Up at Crystal Cards

If you’re looking for a variety of greeting cards, check out Crystal Cards (CC) sales. Pop-Ups have become a “pop”-u-lar item, and we have those, as well as cards for any occasion. CC receives donations of used greeting cards, and then its volunteers renovate them into beautiful “new” ones, which are available for $1 each. Money raised from our sales is donated to My Sister’s Place, a local domestic violence center.

Along with our regular monthly sales, in-home shopping is still available. Just email CC at [email protected] and request the type of cards you’re interested in, your address, and when you would like them delivered. You can shop in the comfort of your home and contact CC when you want the remaining cards picked up. Check out our website at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.

Upcoming Sales:

Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bradford Room at Oakwood

Friday, Oct. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Robson Reserve (Renaissance)

Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sun Lakes Country Club

Workshop: Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Room A-8 at Cottonwood