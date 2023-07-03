Ponytail in Apache Room

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is on the third floor of the clubhouse, on Saturdays. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. There is no fee. Playing is free.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391, or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.