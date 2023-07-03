Computer Booters Club Summer Schedule

Helen Seaton, Publicity Director

The Computer Booters Club will be making a temporary change to our meetings over the summer. These changes will take effect July 2023.

1. General meetings will continue at the same time (second Wednesday of the month) and begin at 1 p.m. in the Lecture Hall. We are allowing two hours for the meeting, which will include general announcements and a presentation, and will be followed by a Questions and Answers session. We are also adding a “Help Table” at the back of the room, which will be manned by one of our more experienced members and will address more individualized questions. These meetings will no longer be available via Zoom. Yes, there will still be refreshments and door prizes at these meetings.

2. Workshops are changing to Zoom meetings and will continue at the same time (third Wednesday of the month) and begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom only. These meetings will provide the same presentation as the general meeting and be followed by an open Questions and Answers session.

It is our hope that this change will allow more of our members to take part in our meetings and not miss our presentations due to schedule conflicts or not being in the area.

What Is a Digital Wallet?

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, Steve Wells will be doing a presentation for Computer Booters on Digital (E) Wallets. Money is changing, and an electronic wallet is a new way of paying for things “electronically.” It’s very handy and can make your life much more efficient in paying for things. In casual conversation, people don’t always refer to “digital wallets.” They’ll just say something like, “Do you use Venmo or Zelle?” If you pay for stuff with a service such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Zelle, or Venmo, you’re already using a digital wallet. If you don’t know much about digital wallets, it can take time to wrap your head around the concept. Join us and learn more about electronic wallets. The meeting will be in the Cottonwood Computer Learning Center, 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, in Sun Lakes.

More information and help are available in the newsletter and on our website, computerbooters.org. For questions, contact [email protected].