Pickleball Welcomes Fall and Winter Season

The SunBird Pickleball Club has begun our fall and winter season, and we’re so happy to see so many of our friends returning to SunBird. The 2021-22 winter hours are essentially the same as last season, with the exception that we decided to make the afternoon start times consistently at 2 p.m. We will play Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., and select Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. throughout the season. November Saturdays are scheduled for the 6th and the 13th, and our December Saturday date is December 18. Mark your calendars!

We changed our first club meeting date to Nov. 2, 2021, due to club board members’ scheduling conflicts. An email was sent to all club members to notify them of the date change. Our second club meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. on the courts. If you missed the first meeting, please plan to attend the January meeting.

Our Pickleball Club dues continue to be $20 per person, and are due when we first return to playing for the fall, along with an updated waiver. If you’re not sure of the process, please just ask any club member how to submit the forms and payment.

We have several new members who will be playing their first fall/winter season. Please welcome our newest members Brian and Kathy Long. Let’s help everyone learn and use the court rotation system, paddle stacking, and sharing the court clean-up duties.

Welcome back, everyone! Game on!