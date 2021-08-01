Pickleball Fun Through the Summer

Suzanne Lipke

The SunBird Pickleball Club members continue to play—even during this heat! But it’s August already—another six weeks and we should be seeing some cooler weather—and some of our northern friends returning. We miss them all! We have had a small core group of players braving the heat in the early mornings and evenings, and we welcome everyone to join us. If you haven’t tried pickleball yet, now’s the time to give it a try! Our hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings 7 a.m. until it gets too hot (usually well before 10 a.m.) and Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m.

If you’re a newcomer, just come out to the courts and let someone know you’d like to give this game a try! Or use the new player sign-up sheet located in the pickleball glass case on the wall near the post office. There’s a pickleball paddle and balls on top of the glass case to help identify which case is ours. Someone will get back in touch with you to arrange a time for orientation that will cover basic rules and court positioning. The Pickleball Club has invested in a new Lobster pickleball machine and ball retrieval tube to help pick up the balls for those who would like to come out and practice a particular skill. Please contact Marianna Buescher at [email protected] if you’re interested in using the ball machine but have not yet done the orientation. We’ll have more orientation sessions in the fall. Okay, let’s hit the courts—game on!