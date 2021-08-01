In Passing

Jeanne Lewis

Jeanne Lewis, 87, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Jeanne was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived most of her life in either Los Angeles County or Orange County, Calif. Upon her retirement as a school teacher, she relocated to the SunBird community where she resided for the past 20 years. Jeanne was very active in the Order of the Eastern Star, Bellflower Chapter, California, and an avid SunBird bridge player. She is survived by her two sons, John and Robert, who live in Phoenix, Ariz. We are extremely blessed to have Jeanne as our mother.