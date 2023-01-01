Pickleball Club Shines at Community Day

Happy New Year from the SunBird Pickleball Club! Everyone is enjoying the play, laughter, and smiles! Welcome to our newest club members Jim and Colleen Torbett! Welcome back to two of our players who took some time off but have returned to play, Alan Hodge and Lee Frederick.

Some club members had a great time at Community Days educating people and signing up 12 new folks to take lessons!

Club sign-up continues as people return to SunBird. Our first club meeting of 2023 is on Jan. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and will be held near the courts. If you have any agenda items you would like us to cover, send them to Marianna. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Winter hours continue until April 1. The hours are Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Select Saturdays and special events can be found on the flier in the glass case across from the post office. Our year-end event will be held on March 12 at 8 a.m. Your dues cover your meal for this event.

Want to learn how to play? Sign up in the glass case across from the post office on the New Player Orientation sheet. You will be contacted within a week. Other questions? Email [email protected] or text 480-285-4501.

Pickle On!