The SunBird Pickleball Club is delighted to welcome our newest members Joyce Kelner, Bob Allison, and Bill Holliday. We’re excited to have you with us, and we look forward to playing together on the courts!

Once you’ve paid your dues, you’ll gain access to our TeamReach app where you can view all club play schedules and upcoming events. We had a fantastic turnout for our Potluck and Play on Oct. 19, with plenty of delicious dishes and spirited games. Thank you to everyone who joined us and contributed!

Looking ahead, be sure to mark your calendars for our Holiday Pickleball Fun Night on Dec. 21. Please show the spirit of the season by wearing your ugly sweater, elf costume, or moose ears. This will be a great evening of fun games and friendly competition! Stay tuned to TeamReach for details.

Regular club play for members continues Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m., Sundays 2 to 4 p.m., as well as Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Our next club meeting will be on Jan. 14, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., and we encourage all members to attend.

Looking further ahead, the 8th Annual SunBird Charity Alzheimer’s Pickleball Tournament is set for Feb. 21-23, 2025. We’re hoping for a great turnout and would love more volunteers to help make this event a success. Additionally, if you’re able to donate raffle prizes, please reach out.

To sign up for the tournament and/or to volunteer, contact Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 or [email protected]. For donating to the raffle, contact Carol Gourlay at 734/674-0093 or [email protected].

We look forward to seeing you on the courts!