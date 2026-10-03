Other Card Scores

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room, located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

August Scores

8/03: 1st Cindy Schwarzkopf 708; 2nd (tie) Tom Gillis and Dennis Rittenback 701

8/05: 1st Tom Gillis 719: 2nd Jim Casby 716; 3rd Gleva Wiepking 704

8/10: 1st Carol Phillips 716; 2nd (tie) Dennis Rittenback and Gary Sheppard 714

8/12: 1st John Valentine 717; 2nd (tie) Gary Sheppard and Tonja Kinser 694

8/17: 1st Dave Schandle 711; 2nd (tie) Tom Gillis and Ken Reidenbach 702

8/19: 1st Tonja Kinser 726; 2nd Gary Sheppard 710; 3rd Cindy Schwarzkopf 705

8/24: 1st Tonja Kinser 726; 2nd Vic Kinser 707; 3rd (tie) John Valentine and Gary Sheppard 698

8/26: 1st Tonja Kinser 707; 2nd Saige Doughty 700; 3rd John Valentine 698

8/31: 1st Ken Reidenbach 715; 2nd Carol Phillips 709; 3rd Tom Gillis 708

Euchre Scores

We play euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy in is fifty cents. Everyone is welcome, please come early. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions call or text 765-621-9251.

August Winners,

8/2: 1st Tonja Kinser 54; 2nd (tie) Leo Froelich and Saigy Doughty 48; 3rd Tom Gillis 44

8/9: 1st Tonja Kinser 56; 2nd Gleva Wiepking 49; 3rd Tom Gillis 48

8/16: 1st Leo Froelich 54; 2nd Cindy Schwarzkopf 47; 3rd Vic Kinser 46

8/23: 1st Jo Frasure 57; 2nd Ken Reidenbach 53; 3rd Leo Froelich 47

8/30: 1st Jo Frasure 60; 2nd Carol Dawley 53; 3rd Leo Froelich 49

Pinochle August Winners

8/4: 1st Tom Gillis 615; 2nd Marlene Hinkle 551; 3rd Ken Reidenbach 549

8/11: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 780; 2nd Jackie Baker 737; 3rd Debbie Warburton 727

8/18: 1st Glenn Wiepking 778; 2nd Tom Gillis 737; 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 725

8/25: 1st Marlen Hinkle 828; 2nd Debbie Warburton 744.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold’em

Vic Kinser

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday & Friday in the Navajo room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament style Texas Hold’em Poker game. Buy-in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, and 3rd 10%, plus separate pot for high hand of the night. We welcome all players (men, women, shy and inexperienced). Tutoring and coaching will be provided to those who need it. Come join us for a friendly poker game. Hosted by Vic Kinser. Questions: call or text 765-621-9252.

8/4: 1st Darrell Kimball, 2nd Bob Marsh, 3rd Beth Berg, High Hand Pot-Beth Berg

8/7: 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Loren Wallace, 3rd Darrell Kimball, High Hand Pot-Jon Lane

8/11: 1st Darrell Kimball, 2nd Ken Berg, 3rd Loren Wallace, High Hand Pot-Mark Geurkink

8/14: 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Jerry Gilliland, High Hand Pot-Jerry Gilliland

8/18: 1st Ken Berg, 2nd Jerry Gilliland, 3rd Vic Kinser, High Hand Pot-Bob Marsh

8/21: 1st Bob Marsh, 2nd Mark Durben, 3rd Betty Durben, Loren Wallace

8/25: 1st Ken Berg, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Stacy Strate, High Hand Pot-Vic Kinser

8/28: 1st Bob Cheery, 2nd Mark Durbin, 3rd Darrell Kimball, High Hand Pot-Jerry Gilliland