Duplicate Bridge Winners for August

Dolores Kline

8/8: 1st Jack Besch and Judy Casey; 2nd Patricia Liddle and Florine Schmidt; 3rd Carol Phillips and Judy Helfer; 4th Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal

8/13: No Bridge played

8/20: 1st Larry Schoenborn and Judy Helfer; 2nd and 3rd split Mary Ellen Hayden and Barbara; Barb Ott and Mary Ann Easterday

8/27: 1st Patricia Liddle and Florine Schmidt; 2nd Bob and Kathy Gregory; 3rd Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal; 4th Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline

Monday PM Bridge Scores

Karlene Garr

8/3: 1st Judy Mahn; 2nd June Preder

8/10: 1st June Preder; 2nd Tom Gillis

8/17: 1st Marilyn Klooster; 2nd Tom Gillis

8/24: 1st Carol Philips; 2nd June Preder

Wednesday Bridge Scores

Chris Nechvatal

8/5: 1st June Preder; 2nd Chris Nechvatal

8/12: 1st LaVonne Buland; 2nd tie Karlene Garn and Frank Nechvatal

8/19: 1st Carol Dawley; 2nd Karlene Garn

8/26: 1st June Preder; 2nd Mary Ann Easterday; 3rd Carol Dawley

Friday PM Bridge Scores

Karlene Garr

8/7: 1st Karlene Garr; 2nd Dosha Davidson; 3rd Jack Besch

8/14: 1st Tom Gillis; 2nd June Preder; 3rd Beth Miller

8/21: 1st LaVonne Buland; 2nd Dosha Davidson; 3rd Chris Nechvatal

8/28: 1st Saige Doughty; 2nd Barb Off; 3rd Karlene Garr,