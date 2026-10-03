Duplicate Bridge Winners for August
Dolores Kline
8/8: 1st Jack Besch and Judy Casey; 2nd Patricia Liddle and Florine Schmidt; 3rd Carol Phillips and Judy Helfer; 4th Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal
8/13: No Bridge played
8/20: 1st Larry Schoenborn and Judy Helfer; 2nd and 3rd split Mary Ellen Hayden and Barbara; Barb Ott and Mary Ann Easterday
8/27: 1st Patricia Liddle and Florine Schmidt; 2nd Bob and Kathy Gregory; 3rd Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal; 4th Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline
Monday PM Bridge Scores
Karlene Garr
8/3: 1st Judy Mahn; 2nd June Preder
8/10: 1st June Preder; 2nd Tom Gillis
8/17: 1st Marilyn Klooster; 2nd Tom Gillis
8/24: 1st Carol Philips; 2nd June Preder
Wednesday Bridge Scores
Chris Nechvatal
8/5: 1st June Preder; 2nd Chris Nechvatal
8/12: 1st LaVonne Buland; 2nd tie Karlene Garn and Frank Nechvatal
8/19: 1st Carol Dawley; 2nd Karlene Garn
8/26: 1st June Preder; 2nd Mary Ann Easterday; 3rd Carol Dawley
Friday PM Bridge Scores
Karlene Garr
8/7: 1st Karlene Garr; 2nd Dosha Davidson; 3rd Jack Besch
8/14: 1st Tom Gillis; 2nd June Preder; 3rd Beth Miller
8/21: 1st LaVonne Buland; 2nd Dosha Davidson; 3rd Chris Nechvatal
8/28: 1st Saige Doughty; 2nd Barb Off; 3rd Karlene Garr,