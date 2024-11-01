November 17 Turkey Dance in the San Tan Ballroom

John Yu

What better way to prepare for the holidays than to dance the night away at our pre-Thanksgiving Sunday Dinner Dance?

The Sun Lakes Sunday Dance Club presents our Holiday Turkey Dance on Sunday, Nov. 17, in the San Tan Ballroom located at 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, in Sun Lakes. You can look forward to a special dinner menu with a great variety of choices from the Cottonwood Bar & Grill. A complete bar inside the ballroom will be open all evening. Doors open for general seating at 5 p.m., and music and dancing begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. A dance lesson for advanced beginner dancers begins at 4 p.m.

The music will be provided by The Breeze Trio, playing music that spans the decades from swings of all types to foxtrots and waltzes, rumbas and tangos, and today’s pop country and line dance. The music will always focus on the pop songs of the times and is easy to listen to, danceable, and always played at a sound level that allows for conversation and dining.

Admission at 5 p.m. is $10 per person or $20 at 4 p.m., which includes a 45-minute ballroom dance lesson. Please call or text 480-699-7334 for any questions or to reserve a group table for 8 to 12 people. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details. As always, our friends at the SunBird Golf Resort are invited to join us, as well as general public guests.

Goodbye Jean Fee. We will miss you and your energy. I will miss our swings!