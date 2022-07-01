Resident Author: Local Author Releases Her Latest Book

Sandra Givens, Sun Lakes resident and author, has just released her latest book, Night Flight to Paris, available on Amazon.

This story follows Sophie Jones, a young woman ready to travel to Paris with her friend Ellie. At the last minute, Ellie is unable to make the trip, and Sophie is apprehensive but decides she will make the trip on her own. Just before the aircraft door closes, a handsome stranger sits in the seat that would have been Ellie’s. She wonders what this now solitary trip will bring.

Givens received her B.A. in English from California State University at Sacramento. She is the recipient of the prestigious IABC (International Associate of Business Communicators) Award of Excellence. This is Givens’ sixth book. Other books include Running Horse Ranch, Love at the Ranch, Maui Christmas, and Second Chances, all available on Amazon. Her short story, Life with Auntie, was her first published work in 2013.