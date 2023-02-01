December Bingo Winners

The following people were the lucky winners at the SunBird Lions Club Bingo on Friday, Dec. 16: Kay Schroeter, Tina Moresi (won two games), Debbie Newell (won two games), Carol Ditton, Pat Thiede, Nancy Ott (won two games), Taylor Price, Maura Mosley, Kim Price, Laurie Glor, Sandra Baller, Marlene Fishkel, Linda Young, and our big prize winner was Paula Warhoover. Congratulations to all.

Thank you for your support during 2022, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2023. Wishing everyone a very Happy and Healthy New Year.

SunBird Lions Club Bingo is the first and third Friday of the month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom.

January Bingo Winners

Congratulations to all our lucky winners at our 2023 Bingo event. Thank you for supporting our many projects. Remember to invite friends and family. You must be 18 years of age or over to play. Remember, we do take all precautions, and sanitizers are available. You may wear a mask and/or gloves. We play the first and third Friday of the month in the SunBird ballroom. You can purchase books at 5:30 p.m., and games begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Snacks, water, and coffee are available for a nominal fee.

Our winners were Kathy Schoenborn (won two games), Taylor Price (won two games), Jackie Samuel, Trish Carrel, Eleanor Klingbel, Marilyn Hespel, Iva Keasey, Dorothy Mills, Aaron Acuna, Don Stenburg, Kyndell Price, Violet Dubros, Sydney Awna, Ruth Vipperman, Taylor Price, Kaitlyn Thomas, Donald Van Lanerliam, Faye Asmundson, Stephen Weoldington, Kathy Wolbersen, Linda Brandon, and Jan Charette. We also had one winner who was able to double their winnings in the time designated by the caller.

Hope to see you soon!