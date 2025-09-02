Like Hiking? SunBird Invited to Join the Fun!

Warren Wasescha

Think about joining our Hiking Club.

We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers who welcome all able-bodied hikers. Our goal is to make group hiking fun, challenging, social, and safe. We hike formally November through April and informally May through October. Our club is open to residents living in Sun Lakes and SunBird.

During our hiking season, we hike many of the mountains you see in the Phoenix Valley and occasionally as far south as Tucson and as far north as Payson. In spring, we have a Special Hike that takes us to places beyond our Valley to enjoy three days of hiking in a new and exciting area. In the summer, several small groups discover strategies for hiking, either starting exceptionally early or heading north where it’s cooler.

For more information about our club, please type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser and look for our Meetup page. You’ll find information about our club along with photos and descriptions of past and future hikes. If you have questions about the club not answered on our website, please let me know at wjwasescha@gmail.com.

Hiking is one of the many rewarding activities you can do in our community. We look forward to hiking with you!