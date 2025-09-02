An Exciting Fall Semester Is Coming!

Get ready! Fall 2025 at New Adventures in Learning (NAIL) is shaping up to be one of our most dynamic semesters yet! With 100 classes, over 10 brand-new presenters, and a brand-new website, this fall is all about exploration, connection, and lifelong learning.

New Classes, New Faces, Endless Possibilities!

From writing workshops to Spanish and German, ceramics to cribbage, and even multiple classes on AI, there’s something for everyone. Whether you want to bend your mind or stretch your body with yoga, this semester offers more variety than ever. Join familiar favorites or meet our exciting new presenters who bring fresh ideas and energy into the classroom.

A Taste of New Adventures—Bring a Friend!

September kicks off with a special event: A Taste of New Adventures. Members are invited to bring friends and neighbors to sample a selection of our classes—no registration required! It’s the perfect way to discover something new and meet our amazing instructors.

New Website, New Experience!

We’ve been hard at work building a new NAIL website, and it’s almost here! With a digital flipbook magazine, a regularly updated newsletter, and easy online registration, staying connected and signing up for classes will be easier than ever.

Gratitude Week—Learn, Reflect, Give Back

In November we’ll celebrate Gratitude Week with something meaningful for everyone. From a salute to our veterans, to gratitude-themed classes, to a food drive supporting food-insecure students, this is a time to give thanks and give back. The week concludes with Empty Bowls, an international event where you can purchase handmade ceramic bowls, crafted by our very own ceramics class, and help feed local families in need.

Don’t Forget Lunch Bunch!

Enjoy great food and conversation at our “Lunch Bunch” outings to various restaurants—just one more way NAIL builds community beyond the classroom.

Join us this fall. It’s more than learning. It’s an adventure. Call us at 480-857-5500 for more info, or visit newadventures.info for updates!