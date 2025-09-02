SunBird Lady Niners: Where Golf Meets Grit and Giggles!

Teri Bitler

During the hot Arizona summer months, we tee off every Tuesday at 6 a.m., just early enough to beat the heat and still be home before your coffee gets cold (or your Chapstick melts). Afterward, we gather for caffeine and confessions in the Horizon Room (we might exaggerate our scores, but only by a stroke or seven).

Once a month, we break free from the compound (thanks to President Cathy Wilson’s heroic pass-securement efforts) to sample new eats and swap stories at restaurants beyond our gated borders. Culinary adventures await!

Our recent summer meeting was a mix of good ideas and mild scandal—some expected cosmopolitans and canapés, but it was really BYO and some snacks. As always, fun was had, and we accomplished what we wanted to. It was nice to get 15 of our full–time peeps all together.

The next meeting for all members is on Oct. 14. Yes, it’s a month earlier. Why? Because we can.

If this sounds like your kind of group—equal parts swing, sass, and sisterhood—come check us out!